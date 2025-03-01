Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by SRN Advisors LLC

SRN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,722 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.7% of SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,689.82. This trade represents a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,094.56. This represents a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,885 shares of company stock worth $19,161,447. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Visa Stock Performance
V stock opened at $363.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $674.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $364.00.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
