Whipplewood Advisors LLC Invests $78,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $1,585,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,247,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $60.17 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average is $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 price target (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.