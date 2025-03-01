Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 2,035.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 38,222 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kyndryl Stock Performance
Kyndryl stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $43.61.
KD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.
Kyndryl Profile
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
