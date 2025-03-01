National Pension Service Decreases Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

National Pension Service lowered its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,083 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $32,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,396,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 71,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 10,111 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
Shares of CCEP opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.56. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $65.94 and a 1 year high of $88.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
