National Pension Service Has $42.19 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

National Pension Service lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,017 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $42,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 635.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Stephens started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $281.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total transaction of $390,128.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. This represents a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $224.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.25 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.75.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.