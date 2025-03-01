National Pension Service Decreases Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

National Pension Service cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,329 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Xylem were worth $35,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,329,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,792,000 after acquiring an additional 189,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,668,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,804,000 after buying an additional 54,877 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Xylem by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,561,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883,845 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Xylem by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,325,000 after acquiring an additional 691,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,449,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,760,000 after acquiring an additional 32,645 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of XYL opened at $130.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.26 and a 1-year high of $146.08.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on XYL

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.