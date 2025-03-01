Comparing Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI)

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) and Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meta Platforms and Cloudastructure”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Platforms $164.50 billion 10.29 $62.36 billion $23.92 27.93 Cloudastructure $1.06 million 103.11 N/A N/A N/A

Meta Platforms has higher revenue and earnings than Cloudastructure.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Platforms 2 4 35 2 2.86 Cloudastructure 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Meta Platforms and Cloudastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Meta Platforms currently has a consensus price target of $719.26, suggesting a potential upside of 7.64%. Given Meta Platforms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Meta Platforms is more favorable than Cloudastructure.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Platforms and Cloudastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Platforms 37.91% 38.17% 25.31% Cloudastructure N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Meta Platforms shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Meta Platforms shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Meta Platforms beats Cloudastructure on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately. The Reality Labs segment provides augmented and virtual reality related products comprising consumer hardware, software, and content that help people feel connected, anytime, and anywhere. The company was formerly known as Facebook, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Platforms, Inc. in October 2021. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California

About Cloudastructure

Cloudastructure, Inc. (“Cloudastructure”) was formed under the laws of the State of Delaware on March 28, 2003. We provide an award-winning cloud-based artificial intelligence (“AI”) video surveillance and Remote Guarding service built on AI and machine learning platforms. We operated as a small Silicon Valley startup until early 2021 when we raised over $35 million in funding under Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). With these funds we quickly built a sales, marketing and support structure and achieved a degree of early success in the property management space. As of the date of this prospectus, we have contracts in place with five of the top 10 property management companies on the National Multifamily Housing Council’s (“NMHC’s”) 2024 NMCH 50 list (Greystar Real Estate Partners, Avenue5 Residential, LLC, Cushman & Wakefield, BH Management Services, LLC and FPI Management, Inc.). Our cloud-based solutions allow our customers to provide real-time safety and security solutions for their properties, as well as easily manage security across all of their locations. As of the date of this prospectus, we are focused on expanding into more of our existing top tier customer locations, acquiring additional customers in the property management (“proptech”) space, and we anticipate entering into additional markets in 2025. Our intelligent AI solution works by identifying objects (faces, license plates, animals, guns, etc.) in video footage so that property managers can quickly search for those objects. Additionally, our AI and Remote Guarding services provide a proactive response to crime. Remote guarding combines video surveillance, AI analytics, monitoring centers, and security agents (“Remote Guarding”). Based on internal data comparing the total number of actual threatening activity alerts received by our Remote Guards, against all potentially suspicious and threatening activity alerts received by our Remote Guards, on average, from 2023 to the date of this prospectus, our Remote Guarding services deterred over 97% of all threatening activity for our customers. We believe AI security delivers multiple benefits for many property owners, including, without limitation: · Deterring crime and improving overall safety; · Improving occupancy rates and rental rates; and · Reducing onsite guard costs and lowering insurance rates As of the date of this prospectus, we are the only seamless, cloud-based, AI surveillance and Remote Guarding solution on the market of which we are aware. We also believe that our solution is more affordable and easier to use than the various solutions that our competitors offer. Our Remote Guarding service bridges the line between AI and human intelligence. AI has the ability to monitor all cameras at the same time and all of the time, a task from which humans would fatigue. When the AI detects an event occurring, the Remote Guards are notified. The Remote Guards can then determine if escalation is required. With real-time human intervention, our Remote Guarding service can turn video surveillance from a forensic tool, used after a crime has been committed, into a real time crime prevention tool. This has the potential to greatly increase value for our customers. We were incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware on March 28, 2003 under the name Connexed Technologies, Inc. On September 28, 2016, we changed our name to Cloudastructure, Inc. Our principal executive offices are located at 228 Hamilton Avenue, 3rd Floor, Palo Alto, California.

