Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CareDx by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in CareDx by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth $970,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CareDx by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.87. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $34.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.46. CareDx had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. The firm had revenue of $86.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNA. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

