Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Cuts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 2.3% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 120.1% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,570,000 after buying an additional 162,985 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $443,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $121.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

