Goodwin Investment Advisory Invests $8.23 Million in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 235,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,000. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 4.3% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Goodwin Investment Advisory owned 0.06% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHYL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYL opened at $35.44 on Friday. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22. The firm has a market cap of $255.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

About PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

