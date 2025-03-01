Goodwin Investment Advisory Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Goodwin Investment Advisory decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 0.8% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $63.22.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

