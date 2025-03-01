Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Barclays

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EXE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.65.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $98.88 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $109.47. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 141.98%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

