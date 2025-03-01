The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 282,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,885 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $47,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 166,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,987,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares during the last quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $3,089,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,274.66. This represents a 44.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.42.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $173.84 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $153.52 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $407.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.01%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

