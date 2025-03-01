NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Guggenheim

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $134.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NRG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.14.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $105.73 on Thursday. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $117.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.63.

In other NRG Energy news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. This trade represents a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. This trade represents a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 74.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

