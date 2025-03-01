Advisor OS LLC Lowers Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 51.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 40.5% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.43.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $608.16 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $249.58 and a 1-year high of $652.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $536.90 and a 200 day moving average of $444.91. The firm has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a PE ratio of 102.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

