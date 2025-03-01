Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 4,504 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 102.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bush Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 405,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 263,027 shares in the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,804,000 after purchasing an additional 689,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $234,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHZ opened at $23.26 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

