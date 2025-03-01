Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.47.

NU has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Get NU alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NU

NU Price Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. NU has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NU will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NU. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of NU during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of NU during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 1.7% during the third quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 857,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.