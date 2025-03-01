ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $1,248,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 14.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 133,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after buying an additional 17,105 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,455,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,803,000 after buying an additional 56,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Abraham Kuruvilla sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $300,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 81,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,470.97. This represents a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

ACIW opened at $57.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.20. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $59.71.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

