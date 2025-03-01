Melbana Energy Limited (ASX:MAY) Insider Michael Sandy Purchases 300,000 Shares

Melbana Energy Limited (ASX:MAY – Get Free Report) insider Michael Sandy purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$153,600.00 ($95,403.73).
Melbana Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $97.74 million, a P/E ratio of 30,005.90 and a beta of 1.15.
Melbana Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Melbana Energy
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Melbana Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melbana Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.