Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FOXF. StockNews.com raised Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

FOXF stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83. Fox Factory has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.31 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,743,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,263 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $1,710,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 139,512 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

