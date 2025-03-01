Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $221.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KRYS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $179.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.26. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 0.84. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $141.72 and a 12-month high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.35 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $4,119,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,475,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,195,835.96. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $131,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,208,472.88. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,314,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,707 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,455,000 after acquiring an additional 119,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,411 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Articles

