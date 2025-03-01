Amalgamated Bank Purchases 21,254 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Comerica by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Comerica from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Comerica Stock Performance

CMA opened at $64.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $73.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

