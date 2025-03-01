Amalgamated Bank Acquires 296 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MasTec by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in MasTec by 979.0% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 61,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 55,363 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 13,241 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,530,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTZ opened at $130.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.72 and its 200-day moving average is $131.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 116.56 and a beta of 1.73. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $166.95.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on MasTec in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

