Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 958,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55,948 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Natera were worth $151,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Natera by 37.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 27.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 86,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after buying an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the third quarter worth approximately $19,760,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 78,553 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $12,958,888.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,629 shares in the company, valued at $44,150,756.13. The trade was a 22.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Fesko sold 663 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $117,861.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,739,941.88. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,772 shares of company stock worth $49,741,699. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $155.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.67. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $83.13 and a one year high of $183.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.91 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NTRA. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.69.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

