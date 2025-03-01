Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo Sells 3,504 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $213,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,942. The trade was a 9.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Claudio Tuozzolo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,898 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $122,971.42.

Vicor Stock Performance

VICR stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $65.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Vicor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.03 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth $79,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vicor by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,264 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth $17,787,000. Colrain Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth $9,181,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth $7,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading

