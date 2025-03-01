Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Triumph Financial Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TFINP opened at $23.11 on Friday. Triumph Financial has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37.
About Triumph Financial
