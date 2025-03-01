Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Buys $197,880.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,164,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,080,494.28. The trade was a 0.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Friday, December 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,817 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $127,338.93.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,729 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $142,893.73.

On Monday, December 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 70,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,700.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 270,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,498,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,522 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $157,493.88.

On Monday, December 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,354 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $139,762.42.

On Friday, November 29th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,300 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.59 per share, for a total transaction of $137,697.00.

Donegal Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $17.49 on Friday. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $592.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.39. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $249.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.