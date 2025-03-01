Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Oliveda International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OLVI opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. Oliveda International has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29.
Oliveda International Company Profile
