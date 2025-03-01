Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ANSYS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,299,000 after acquiring an additional 16,462 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in ANSYS by 20.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in ANSYS by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of ANSS opened at $333.25 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.82 and a 12 month high of $363.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $342.04 and its 200-day moving average is $333.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

