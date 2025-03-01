Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $136.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $140.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HWM. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.