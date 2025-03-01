Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 693 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,045.1% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 889,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 811,711 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 442.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ BKR opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.