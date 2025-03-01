Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 109 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $587,744.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,752.88. This represents a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL stock opened at $154.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $137.61 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.72.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

