Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,057,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,484 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 4,800,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,344,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,702,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.95.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $796,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,791.86. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $492,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,402. This trade represents a 12.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,739 shares of company stock worth $2,799,104. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

