IFP Advisors Inc Has $520,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 40.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $457.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $448.11 and a one year high of $624.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $506.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.69.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.