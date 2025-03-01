5,938 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 40.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,169,000 after buying an additional 958,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,145,000 after acquiring an additional 762,746 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 891.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 579,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,226,000 after acquiring an additional 521,404 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,361,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after acquiring an additional 192,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 281.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,421,000 after acquiring an additional 112,195 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.63.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $110.69 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.77 and a fifty-two week high of $127.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 87.45%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,942. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.