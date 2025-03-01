Robert Thomas Dechant Sells 49,931 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 49,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,310,189.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,605,729.92. This represents a 18.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Thomas Dechant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Robert Thomas Dechant sold 5,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $137,800.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Robert Thomas Dechant sold 61 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,525.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Robert Thomas Dechant sold 2,621 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $65,525.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Robert Thomas Dechant sold 3,008 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $67,680.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Robert Thomas Dechant sold 200 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $4,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Robert Thomas Dechant sold 1,792 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $40,320.00.

IBEX Stock Up 0.4 %

IBEX stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. IBEX Limited has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. IBEX had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 25.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 8,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 267.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 314.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

