Christopher J. Senner Sells 29,314 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 29,314 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,059,407.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 779,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,174,996.98. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Exelixis Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.53.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.04%. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Exelixis by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Exelixis by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Exelixis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
