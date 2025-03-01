Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,234,000 after buying an additional 6,174,281 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,851,000 after buying an additional 754,700 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,852,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,296,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,083,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,817,000 after buying an additional 713,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,791,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,669,000 after buying an additional 201,737 shares during the period.

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $209.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.05. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $169.96 and a 52 week high of $222.64. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

