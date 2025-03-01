Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,593.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,714,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 348,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 55,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $91.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.14. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $81.16 and a 12-month high of $94.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

