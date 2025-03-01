Private Trust Co. NA Sells 103 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWY. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $230.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $182.98 and a 1 year high of $245.04.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

