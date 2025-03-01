Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 220.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. GHE LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 395.8% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 18,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 387.6% in the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ANET opened at $93.10 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $133.57. The company has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.08.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 17,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $1,683,504.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,666.90. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,441 shares of company stock worth $46,538,462 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

