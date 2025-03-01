Private Trust Co. NA Sells 740 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.46.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AEP opened at $106.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.16 and a 12 month high of $107.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.43%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

