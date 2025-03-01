Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,586.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,969,000 after buying an additional 18,567,654 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,804,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,060,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,729,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,563,000 after acquiring an additional 183,419 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,171,000 after acquiring an additional 737,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,155,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,345,000 after acquiring an additional 509,237 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $49.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.