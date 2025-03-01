Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Senior Officer Sells C$7,808,000.00 in Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GILGet Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 100,000 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.08, for a total transaction of C$7,808,000.00.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$78.15 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of C$44.23 and a 1-year high of C$79.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$72.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$67.13.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GILGet Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.5460385 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIL. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.50.

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

