Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Given New $17.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRDF

Cardiff Oncology Trading Up 4.4 %

Insider Transactions at Cardiff Oncology

CRDF stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $216.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace bought 350,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $910,299.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,047,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,477.60. This trade represents a 50.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,677,000. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,260,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,609,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $2,504,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $2,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.