Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) CFO Sells $1,952,700.00 in Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 30,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,952,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,620. The trade was a 62.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Innodata Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INOD opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innodata Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $71.00.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $59.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.01 million. Innodata had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 66.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Innodata in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Innodata in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Featured Stories

