Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $2.85 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on DocGo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocGo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. DocGo has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $5.68.

In other DocGo news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 23,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $102,510.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 175,645 shares in the company, valued at $779,863.80. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in DocGo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocGo by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 26,221 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of DocGo by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 159,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DocGo by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

