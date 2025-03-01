Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $80.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

CLDX stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.60. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 1,544.32%. The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

