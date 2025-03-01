Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 344.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VBK stock opened at $273.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.33. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $233.00 and a 12-month high of $304.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

