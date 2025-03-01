Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 128.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $84.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.43. The company has a market cap of $193.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.64, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $125.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 18,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $1,896,705.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 493,469 shares in the company, valued at $50,491,748.08. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $367,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,755,242.88. This represents a 87.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,689,783 shares of company stock worth $475,417,043. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.